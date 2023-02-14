The Reason Behind Rishab Shetty And Yash's Meeting With PM Modi

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films along with Kantara star Rishab Shetty, KGF hero Yash, comedian Shraddha Jain, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangalore. The PM minister was in the city to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, the country's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex. The pictures of their meeting went viral across social media platforms.

The meeting was a part of PM's Meet and Greet program. Apart from the actors, personalities like Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Manish Pandey, and Mayank Agarwal were also part of the program. Various topics related to Kannada cinema and culture were discussed during the meeting. The PM also lauded the contribution of Kannada cinema for taking the culture to the international arena and also prioritising women. The group also discussed the number of theatres in the state, the effect of cinema and how it will help boost the economy, a report said.

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia ?? Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/LwI6iHNblR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 13, 2023

According to Hombale Films, the meeting was to discuss the role of the entertainment industry "in shaping new India and progressive Karnataka". "Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia," the banner tweeted.

"Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia," Rishab Shetty tweeted.

#WATCH | On meeting PM on Feb 12, Instagram influencer Shraddha Jain says, "We shook hands as I entered the room & he said, "Aiyyo" - prefix to my social media handle...He told us how proud he was about the way South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country." pic.twitter.com/TdZjNkfYTS — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My God, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @PMOIndia!" comedian Shraddha Jain, known for her hit series 'Pushpavalli' and the social comedy 'Doctor G' wrote.