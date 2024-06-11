Many celebs have come forward to condemn the ghastly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The cowardly act killed nine pilgrims including a child and injured 33 others. Celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more came forward to condemn the attack on the innocent pilgrims. Here's what they said.

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and wrote, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. They were going for Vaishnodevi Darshan and terrorists open fired them only because they were Hindus. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

"Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible," Parineeti Chopra took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the attack. Richa Chadha wrote, "Only cowards can attack pilgrims peacefully headed to a place of worship. May justice be served. Heartbreaking news at the start of this week... #ReasiTerrorAttack."

Varun Dhawan, who recently welcomed his child into the world, also took to social media to express condolences. "Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families," he wrote. "Just learned about the horrific terror attack on the innocent pilgrims in #Reasi. My thoughts and prayers are with the departed souls, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families," singer Armaan Malik wrote.

"Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It's so hard to comprehend the hatred we're witnessing around the world," Priyanka wrote on Instagram. "My heart goes out to all the victims affected by the Reasi attack. Horrified. Innocent lives lost. My heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Samantha wrote.

"Deeply disturbed pained saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu , May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. #ReasiAttack #AllEyesOnReasi #Reasi," Mohit Raina took to social media to condemn the attack.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying innocent pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones May their souls rest in peace. Prayers for the injured #ReasiTerrorAttack," Preity Zinta commented.