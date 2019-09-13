Realme's success story in India is built on the range of affordable smartphones it offers in India. After the success of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, with 2.5 lakh units sold units collectively, Realme XT has arrived to continue the journey ahead.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced Realme XT at an event on Friday, giving away all the specifications of the phone as well as the pricing and availability details. But those who are already using a Realme smartphone, there's a piece of good news coming your way.

Realme XT teasers had painted a fair idea of what to expect from the phone, but the pricing was a mystery no one could really solve. Realme XT comes in three variants, 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The sale starts September 16 at 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart. At this price point, Realme XT competes against the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3, Vivo Z1x, Samsung Galaxy M40, and other sub-Rs 20,000 phones.

So what does Realme XT offer for the price? Realme XT features a glass sandwich design, a notched display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. The smartphone comes in Pearl White and Pearl Blue colours and has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch on the top.

Realme XT's camera has been the focus and it features a quad-camera setup at the back, comprising of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Inside the notch, there's a humble 16MP snapper for selfies.

In addition to the headline feature, Realme XT has some neat features under the hood. For instance, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Snapdragon 710 AIE processor. Other notable features include ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, and HyperBoost 2.0 for games.

There's more...

Besides the launch of Realme XT, which runs on Android 9 Pie, Realme announced the Android 10 roadmap for its phones. According to the company, the first batch of Realme phones, which include Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro, will receive Android 10-based ColorOS in Q1 2020.

The second batch of Realme phones, including Realme 3, 5, and 3i, will receive Android 10 in the second quarter of next year. Finally, the Realme 2 Pro users will receive the latest Android OS in the third quarter of 2020.