Xiaomi and Realme are at each other's throats and it even involves name-calling, sly jibes and obvious digs. While it's all part of the rivalry between these brands, but what really matters to the consumers is which company has better products. Realme just launched its entry-level C3 smartphone in India and arch-rival Xiaomi is going to counter Realme's move by launching Redmi 9A on February 11.

Realme C3 brings some notable upgrades over its predecessor and it is still priced at Rs 6,999 for the base model and Rs 7,999 for the high-end variant. The first sale of the Realme C3 is scheduled for February 14 via Flipkart and Realme store, which means people will have a tough decision to make.

Xiaomi will respond to Realme C3 on February 11. The Chinese tech giant and India's leading smartphone maker will unveil Redmi 9A next week. The upcoming budget smartphone will not only throw a touch challenge to Realme C3 but make it hard for consumers to decide between the two phones.

Realme C3 vs Redmi 9A

Since Realme C3 is already launched, we know all about the phone. As for the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi has shared enough to suggest the upcoming phone will be in a similar price range as the Realme C3.

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top for the selfie camera, which has a 5MP sensor. Speaking of cameras, the rear setup consists of dual sensors with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture PDAF snapper paired with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. If we have to draw a comparison, the Redmi 9A is also expected to feature dual rear cameras.

Under the hood, Realme C3 sports a MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Xiaomi's Redmi 9A is also going to bag the same processor with similar RAM and storage configurations.

Realme C3's design sets it apart from the rest of the budget phones. Instead of using the diamond-cut design on the back from the C2 smartphone, Realme C3 gets a unique ray-like pattern in red and blue shades. The phone gets anti-fingerprint finish and splash-resistant design for durability. Redmi 9A could get the same pattern design as in the Redmi 8A possibly with new colour options.

Finally, Realme C3 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports reverse charging. The handset gets Realme UI - first to get this new Android 10-based skin. The Redmi 9A is also expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with the addition of 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. Realme lacks both - fast charging and settles for microUSB port.

If Xiaomi gets the pricing right, Redmi 9A could pose a serious threat to Realme. But Realme, of late, has made promising strides and has a lasting impression on its consumers so turning away from this ultra-affordable smartphone isn't going to be easy for many. Is it going to be Realme's "Entertainment ka Superstar" or Xiaomi's "Desh ka Dumdaar smartphone" for you?

Stay tuned for a more thorough comparison once the Redmi 9A launches in India next Tuesday.