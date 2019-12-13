Realme is all set to launch its first-ever truly-wireless earphones in India, joining the league of Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose and others. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Apple's AirPods, the Realme Buds Air have gotten a lot of traction online as teasers and rumours have been making the rounds. But fans are eager to know the pricing of AirPods-lookalike and the secret might finally be out.

After a Flipkart listing for Realme Buds Air revealed the price, there was a possibility it was a placeholder for the actual price. But a new report has emerged, confirming that Realme Buds Air would indeed cost Rs 4,999. The report further adds that the earbuds would go on sale immediately after the event.

Realme Buds Air: Features

Realme Buds Air features have been the biggest talking point of late. The earbuds are expected to come with 17 hours of battery life, which is likely to be with the companion case. The Buds Air case charges via USB Type-C port and also support wireless charging. Users can pair the earphones using Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Buds Air will also feature 12mm DBB (Dynamic Bass Boost), dual-mic ENC for calling, R1 chipset, wear detection, touch control and low-latency gaming support. The earphones tick most of the boxes right and offer some extra features not present in the AirPods. But the biggest differentiator would be the pricing, which is going to be 3-4 times cheaper than Apple's offering.

Realme Buds Air is also going to come in three colours, white, black and yellow.

Realme X2

Realme Buds Air is going to be launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone, which the company has been teasing actively on its social media platforms. The upcoming smartphone is going to feature Snapdragon 730G, 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 64MP quad-camera setup, 32MP selfie snapper and a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Which Realme product are you excited about the most? Share your thoughts with us.