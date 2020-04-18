Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson became household names after they starred in erotic romantic Fifty Shades movie trilogy. There were several speculations in the past about the fourth movie but Dornan recently stated that he won't ever do a movie like Fifty Shades ever.

Fifty Shades movie trilogy is based on E.L. James' best-selling novels of the same name. The acclaimed writer wrote the fourth part as well where she wrote the entire story from an entirely different perspective. Jamie Dornan, who starred as the lead in the Fifty Shades movie trilogy, recently talked about his work and why he wants to do different roles.

During an interview with Variety, when it was asked to him whether he felt being typecast after starring as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades movie trilogy, Dornan stated that there Fifty Shades was a unique movie as there are not many scripts where we see a millionaire involved into BDSM.

"I've never done anything close to since and probably never will again because it's kind of its own thing. It's like we did it; it lived in its own world and it was a very big world and a lot of people cared about it. But it's kind of like, 'That was it.'"

Fifty Shades movie trilogy followed the story of a millionaire Christian Grey who likes to have BDSM with his partner. His life changes when he meets a young girl named Anastasia Steele and they both fall in love with each other. The movie has nudity as it shows both Steele and Grey in several BDSM activities.

The fourth movie in Fifty Shades saga:

The very first part of Fifty Shades saga, titled Fifty Shades of Grey was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson on the screenplay written by Kelly Marcel. Despite receiving generally negative reviews, the erotic romantic drama movie became an immediate box-office success.

The very first part of the saga was made against a budget of $40 million and went on to earn a whopping $571 million.

The total production budget of all the three movies was $150 million and the series has grossed over $1.320 billion, making it the seventh highest-grossing R—rated franchise of all-time.

After the success of all the three books and the subsequent movies, there were speculations that we might get to see another movie featuring Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. E. L. James went on to write and publish Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian and Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian. However, as of now, there is no confirmed news about the possible fourth Fifty Shades movie.