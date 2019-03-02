Real Madrid welcomes Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time in three days as the arch-rivals take on each other in an unmissable La Liga clash on March 2.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 8:45 pm local time on Wednesday and 1:15 am IST (Thursday).

There will be no live television telecast of the match in India. Notwithstanding, the match will be streamed live online on Facebook Watch in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

The hosts are 9 points adrift of the league leaders Barcelona on the La Liga table and suffered a crushing 0-3 reversal at their hands in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal at the same venue on Wednesday.

Young Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. missed a whole host of chances on that evening and it will be interesting to see if he keeps his place in the playing XI with the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio. The Los Blancos manager sounded positive ahead of the game despite the recent defeat.

"We're going into it with the same desire and the same spirit as in the previous match, trying to improve the things we must improve and to sustain the things we did well. It's very nice to see the Bernabeu at its best like the other day. We have to always think about the next game, regardless of whether it's the Clasico," said Santiago Solari.

The match at the Spanish capital will bring back fond memories for the Catalans as their last league visit in December 2017 saw them beat the hosts by a similar scoreline as of the cup fixture – 0-3. In fact, in the last ten years, the two teams have met at the Bernabeu 17 times and Barcelona has been victorious on 10 occasions.

If Barcelona manages to repeat the heroics of their earlier league fixture of the season where they won 5-1 against Saturday's opponents, they will be 12 points and daylight ahead of Real Madrid.

Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

Global TV Listings: