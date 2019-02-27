Real Madrid welcomes Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu on February 27 in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will start at 9 pm local time on Wednesday and 1:30 am IST (Thursday).

There is no official television telecast of the match in India and neither will there be any official online streaming. But viewers can type "Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming" on their search engines to avail various alternate live streaming sites.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

The first leg of the semi-final encounter finished 1-1 at the Camp Nou and Real Madrid grabbed an all-important away goal through the right boot of Lucas Vazquez.

A nagging injury in that match earlier this month prevented Lionel Messi from stamping his authority in the game but a hattrick against Sevilla in a comeback victory will fill the Catalan side with confidence heading into the Spanish capital. Ernesto Valverde will also be buoyed by Luis Suarez's goal against Sevilla which ended a barren run for the Uruguayan striker.

But the victory against Sevilla was only Barcelona's victory in their last six games wherein they drew the remaining four games including a 0-0 away draw in Europe against Lyon. The away side is expected to start the trio of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal which might choke the creativity from midfield putting extra pressure on the little man from Argentina.

Real Madrid had come close to La Liga table-toppers Barcelona following their victory over Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby but fell off the pace when they lost to Girona at home. Although nine points adrift of Wednesday's opponent, Real would like to call upon their cup form which has seen them win the UEFA Champions League four times in the last three seasons.

Madrid will not have fond memories of Barcelona's previous visit to the Bernabeu as the hosts ended up on the wrong side of a 0-3 scoreline in December 2017. But on Wednesday, Los Blancos will have the opportunity to knock out the four-time defending champions of the tournament and progress to the final of the domestic cup competition.

Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

