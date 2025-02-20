Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappé after the French forward's stunning hat-trick sealed a thrilling 6-3 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the Champions League last 16. Drawing parallels with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ancelotti hailed Mbappé as a game-changer for the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti stated, "He has the quality to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, but he has to work hard because Cristiano Ronaldo set the bar very high. Because of the quality and the desire he has, he can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, but it's not going to be that easy for him. He has to work hard.

Mbappe, who was also named MVP of the match, downplayed individual accolades, emphasizing his ultimate goal is winning trophies rather than chasing personal records. He said, I didn't want to come here to perform badly. I want to play well, to mark an era, and to write history at Real Madrid. The adaptation period is over, and I have to play with personality. I have no limits, but the most important thing is to win trophies. I've scored goals in my career, but I haven't won many trophies. It is in my blood to score a lot of goals and win many trophies.

As Real Madrid now awaits the draw for the next round, they could face either Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid. Mbappe made it clear which opponent he would prefer, stating, Atletico and Bayer Leverkusen are two top teams and very difficult opponents. For me, it's better for us to play Atletico because then we don't have to travel. Both will be difficult, but Atletico would be tough without travelling."

In a similar vein, Jurgen Klinsmann, a former footballer, expressed his admiration for the way Ancelotti has transformed Real Madrid's attacking talent into a coherent team. He echoed Ancelotti's sentiments about Mbappe's potential to reach Ronaldo's level, emphasizing the need for hard work and dedication.

In the past, Real Madrid has faced challenges in the Champions League, with Ancelotti acknowledging the difficulty of the knockout round. However, he expressed optimism about the team's future, stating, We're not coming out of a difficult period, we're entering one because this is when the real season starts. There is no way to stop, to rest. But on an emotional level, sure, this tie has been good for us. Let's keep rolling.

The team's recent victory over Manchester City was a significant achievement, marking the first time in Pep Guardiola's reign that his team failed to reach the last 16. The victory was largely attributed to Mbappe's hat-trick, which showcased his exceptional skills and potential to define a new era at Real Madrid.