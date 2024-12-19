Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, marking their fifth trophy of the year.The team's 3-0 victory over Pachuca was highlighted by goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. Vinicius Jr. was named Player of the Tournament and received the Golden Ball, while Valverde won the adidas Silver Ball.

Real Madrid, under the leadership of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, marked a victory end to 2024 by emerging as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions. The Spanish giants secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the final, a fitting conclusion to a year that saw them bag five trophies. Ancelotti, who has now earned his 15th title at the helm of the team, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance. We did the things we prepared, and this made the difference, he said, as quoted by FIFA.

The victory was a testament to the team's preparation and execution, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr finding the back of the net. Ancelotti acknowledged the initial difficulties in activating the players up top, but once they started getting forward, their incredible quality shone through. That is what we have to do, get out with the ball cleanly and get the attack going, he added.

The coach also humorously hinted at his legacy becoming permanent at Real Madrid. I am very happy, I don't know where they are going to put my statue, but they'll tell me, Ancelotti quipped.

The night was not just about team glory, but individual accolades as well. Vinicius Junior was named the Player of the Tournament and received the Golden Ball, while Valverde pocketed the adidas Silver Ball. This came on the heels of Vinicius Jr. being crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for the first time, a reward for his exceptional 2023/24 season.

Vinicius Jr. expressed his joy at the recognition and dedicated his awards to his loved ones. I'm very happy to have received another individual award, which is dedicated to all my people, to my wife, my children and my parents, who have been with me through the good times and bad, he said.

The victory over Pachuca was not just a testament to Real Madrid's prowess but also a reflection of their dominance in the tournament. The team's collective effort and individual brilliance were on full display, with the players executing their roles to perfection.

Real Madrid's past supremacy in international club football is evocative of the Intercontinental Cup victory. The club has a rich history of winning titles, with the Intercontinental Cup being one of the most prestigious. This victory adds another feather to their cap and cements their status as one of the most successful clubs in the history of the sport.