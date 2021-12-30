The wife of a killed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist has exposed the hypocrisy and duplicity of the Pakistan-based terror outfits, which usually dumped families of killed terrorists. Razia, the mother of three, has slammed those who sitting in Pakistan for misguiding and hoodwinking the gullible youth of Kashmir.

In a video, Razia, wife of a killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, not only exposed the hypocrisy of terror outfits but also said that the entire narrative being spread is a false narrative.

She further said that these infringe elements misguide youth and push them to terrorism, which not only makes their life hell but also pushes their family to live on the edge. She urged the youngsters not to get influenced by such people and advises everyone to not become terrorists in any conditions.

Terror mentors dump families of killed terrorists

Razia said that families of all terrorists killed by the security forces in India have been dumped by those sitting in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"Once they are killed in an encounter no one from the terrorist groups takes care of the family and leaves them to live on their own," she added.

"Mine is not an isolated case, there are a number of widows of slain terrorists who have been abandoned by mentors of terrorists sitting in Pakistan and PoJK", she said, adding, "Some terrorist widows have seven to eleven children, but they have been dumped by terror outfit".

Razia crossed over to PoJK with father

Razia had crossed over to PoJK along with her father when terrorism was at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir. She was married to a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was later killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bandipora area of Kashmir in 2018.

"After killing my husband, mentors of terrorists dumped my family", she said while narrating her tale of woes.

"The real Jannat' is in India and not in Pakistan", she said and pointed out that terrorists usually influenced in the name of Islam, but the reality was entirely different.

False narrative spread to befool innocent youth

While narrating her story, the woman said that the entire narrative being spread is a false narrative.

"Reality is entirely different from the narrative", she said and advised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to India as their own country and cautioned them against misleading and vicious campaigns launched by terror outfits. "Don't become victims to the false narrative", she advised the youth, adding, "Pakistan is nothing but a façade".

"Your future is only in India", she said and advised local youth not to give any importance to such misleading propaganda.