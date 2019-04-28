Anil Kapoor is one actor whose age appears to have no impact on his appearance. Despite being 62, the veteran celebrity still looks very young and fit. However, a picture has come up on social media that shows him look quite old.

The photo posted on Instagram shows Anil with grey hair and a tired face. Wearing a black cap and a jacket, the senior actor looks quite aged, unlike most other times. The picture has a text written over it saying, "Finally saw his old-age, now I can die in peace".

However, it is not clear if the picture is real or morphed. Some of the people who commented on the post believe that it is a fake image, while some others think it is real. Although the photo appears to be genuine, it is difficult to be certain in this photoshopping age.

A few days ago, a picture had gone viral in which Anil appeared to be as young as any new generation star. The photo included Anil posing with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni, Kunal Kemmu and Mohit Suri.

The veteran actor looked so young in the photo that people had started searching for his diet routine on Google.