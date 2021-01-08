Naveen Jindal, the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), has offered his help towards bringing back the 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Jindal has offered to buy coal for the ships in a bid to aid their return.

Two carriers, the 'Anastasia' (IMO 9625970) and the 'Jag Anand', owned by India's Great Eastern Shipping Company, which were transporting Australian coal to China, arrived in Chinese waters when trade tensions were underway between China and Australia. Eventually, China banned the import of Australian coal.

The Indian seafarers are stranded in Chinese waters for months now.

The matter came to light after reportedly one seafarer recently committed suicide as he was denied permission to return home to look after his ailing wife and two sons, who were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Naveen Jindal offers help

Taking to Twitter, Jindal wrote on Friday: "This is a humanitarian crisis: 39 Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports for months; were carrying coal from Australia to China. We are ready to buy the coal on these ships if it can help bring our sailors back home."

The tensions between China and India arising in the past one year have also added to the problem. Vessels flying flags of other countries have been permitted to upload similar bulk cargo while these two with Indian flags have not been given the same permission.

(With inputs from IANS)