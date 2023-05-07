During an ongoing match on Saturday, between RCB v DC, RCB's Mohammed Siraj got engaged in a heated argument with Delhi Capitals' openers Phil Salt and David Warner. The incident happened during the second innings of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Here's what led to a verbal spat

Salt hit Siraj for two sixes and 1 four off the first 3 deliveries of the fifth over. The fourth ball was what made things heat up as Siraj bowled a bouncer which climbed over Salt's head. This upset Siraj and he uttered a few words towards Salt after his follow-through and pointed his finger in his direction. Salt's retaliation was to smile in Siraj's direction, but when even then he didn't stop.

DC skipper and Salt's fellow opener David Warner had to chip in to calm down both the players but it didn't help as Siraj started arguing with Warner too. The umpire had to enter the scene to put an end to the war of words. While going back to his mark, Siraj could be seen aiming a shushing gesture at Phil Salt. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis took control of the situation and led Siraj away from the umpires to calm the situation down.

Phil Salt vs Siraj tonight ??pic.twitter.com/Hzb6GJs15X — Utsav ? (@utsav045) May 6, 2023

Aggression is good but its unnecessary so you can Hold this Piraj ???? #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/OO1SEf8XRH — V. (@Onehandedsix) May 6, 2023

Netizens were quick to react and slammed Siraj for going Virat Kohli's way and aping the batter. Some were of the view that Siraj's aggression on the field was unnecessary.

Take a look.

Things got a little too heavy there after Mohammed Siraj was battered mercilessly by Phil Salt. ?? #DCvsRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/JtkpsP67vJ — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 6, 2023

Salt breaks his silence over their verbal spat during RCB and DC's match

During the post-match press conference, Salt opened up about his verbal spat with Siraj He said, "I am very satisfied with the knock. Obviously, there was a little bit of a needle. Their boys were up for the last game when we were in Bangalore. So, a lot of the pre-match chat was about really taking it to them, which I felt that we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle, but most blokes were up for it, certainly me."

" Siraj was continuously swearing at me , I told him your team should have scored more runs mate "



- Phil Salt ( post match) pic.twitter.com/Ww3xsYbq2u — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 6, 2023

"It was. I feel like if you take on a side's best bowler a lot of the time and you win that particular battle, whether it's the first over or any over that he bowls, the message that it sends back into the dugout is one of calm."When that happens and you do it successfully, you see guys come out the way Mitch [Mitchell Marsh] did. Hit his second ball for six. You see Rilee [Rossouw] come out and bat like he'd already faced 30 balls. A sort of a method behind it," Salt added.

All well that ends well

However, after the conclusion of the match, Siraj and Salt left behind their on-field anger aside and embraced each other. DC shared a picture on their Twitter handle.