The IPL is well and truly in the business phase and as things stand right now (after Mumbai Indians beat the Chennai Super Kings), there are as many as four teams which are stuck in the mid-table muddle and plenty of calculations, permutations and combinations will be applied. As of now, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the most comfortably placed, but there could be a frenetic jostle for the fourth place.

Here we look at the possible scenarios of the teams which are looking at wins in this last leg of the league stage:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points, 4 matches remain)

They still have their fortunes in their own hand and if they win three out of the four matches remaining, they will be assured of a playoff berth. However, if they drop two matches and end up with 14 points, it might still be enough for them as they have a superior net run rate of 0.654.

Kings XI Punjab (10 points, 3 matches remain)

Unlike SRH, Kings XI have a very shabby net run rate which reads -0.117 and to ensure that this does not impede them in any which way, KXIP will have to win all their remaining matches. It could well be a shootout between SRH and KXIP.

Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points, 3 matches remain)

It has been a shocking slide for Dinesh Karthik's side - 6 consecutive defeats and they are almost at a point of no return. Even if they win their remaining matches, they will end up with 12 points and will need few other results to go their way. What could ideally help them is the fact that the NRR is a decent -0.050.

Rajasthan Royals (8 points, 3 matches remain)

The scenario is pretty same to Kolkata Knight Riders, they have to win all their three matches and then hope other sides ease their job. They will have to hope CSK, DC win their respective matches too so that they can book a slot in the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (8 points, 3 matches remain)

After a shocking start to their campaign, RCB has finally found some late momentum. 3 wins on the trot and now there is the belief in the camp that the can well win the rest of their matches and hope other sides hand them a favour. They too would want DC, CSK and MI to win all their matches so that it helps their surge.