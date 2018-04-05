Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its first Monetary Policy Review in the new financial year on Thursday, kept the key policy rates unchanged at 6 percent.

"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation1 at its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.0 percent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 5.75 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.25 percent", RBI said in a statement.

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks in the country. In its previous review, the central bank had kept the repo rate unchanged for the third time in a row at 6 percent based on the rising concerns of higher inflation citing factors such as staggered housing rent allowances (HRA) implementation, fiscal slippages and rising crude oil prices.