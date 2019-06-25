The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a Complaint Management System (CMS) for lodging complaints against banks and NBFCs on its website. The online portal aims to improve the experience of the customers as they try to put forward their grievances directly to a mainframe. The portal was launched by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in the presence of senior bankers and NBFC heads.

The public can use the portal to lodge complaints related to any RBI regulated banks or firms. The CMS has been designed to file complains online and it sends acknowledgment receipts directly to the customers' mobile numbers. The portal also allows live tracking of the proceeding on the grievances aired.

The process to go forward with the portal is as follows:

Go to the RBI homepage.

There will be a segment on categories aligned to the left. Under the categories is the Reserve Bank logo citing 'Lodge a Complaint'.

Clicking on the logo will take you to the CMS. You can then file a complaint, track the developments or even file an appeal.

The CMS is an application that facilitates the grievance redressal process on the RBI website. As per reports, the CMS will collect complaints through emails and social media. RBI plans to convert the hard copies of complaints to digital forms, which will then be forwarded to respective banks and institutions.

The central bank is focusing on resolving every complaint it receives within a limited timeframe.