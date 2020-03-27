Following the suit by central banks across the world to fight the disruptive impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (March 27) reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent after an emergency meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 90 bps to 4 per cent. The rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks is called the repo rate while the reserve repo is the rate at which the central bank borrows from them.

Besides the rate, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also announced a cut of 100 basis points in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for a period of one year. The CRR is the mandatory amount commercial banks have to park with the central bank. "This would release liquidity worth Rs 1,37,000 crore within banks," the RBI Governor said.