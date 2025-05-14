Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses finally launch in India; start at Rs 29,900 [how to buy]

The wait is finally over. Ray-Ban has announced the official launch of its Meta glasses in India. Until now, Indians were forced to pick up the smart glasses from markets like the US, where they have been available since September 2023. The glasses are priced in India starting at Rs 29,900, available for pre-orders on Ray-Ban.com. The collection will be available for purchase from May 19 at the official Ray-Ban website and leading optical and sunglass stores across the country.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are integrated with Meta AI, a cutting-edge technology that allows users to interact with their surroundings in a unique way. By simply saying, Hey Meta, users can ask questions about the world around them, learn about a historic site in Mumbai, or even get cooking tips based on ingredients in their kitchen.

The glasses are designed to be a perfect companion for streaming music or podcasts, taking calls, or going live on Instagram or Facebook, all while keeping your hands free.

The glasses also feature a live translation feature, making them an invaluable tool for travelers or those needing to break language barriers. Users can hold seamless conversations across English, French, Italian, and Spanish, even when in airplane mode, provided they have downloaded the language pack in advance. This feature allows users to hear translations in real time through the glasses, while the person they are speaking to can view a translated transcript of the conversation on the user's phone or hear it through their phone.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses collection is available in the timeless Wayfarer style, in both standard and large sizes, as well as the Skyler, a more inclusive and universal fitting design now available in Shiny Chalky Grey. The glasses are available in a full suite of sun, clear, polarized or Transitions lenses, and are designed to be prescription lens-compatible.

Meta AI App

The glasses are paired with the newly launched Meta AI app, which integrates all the powerful AI experiences. Users can start a conversation with Meta AI on their glasses, then access it in their history tab from the app to pick up where they left off. The app also allows users to get creative with their photos, asking Meta AI to add, remove, or change parts of the image.

In the near future, users will be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram hands-free on their glasses. This feature will join the existing capabilities of making calls and sending messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as the native messaging app on iPhone or Android phones.

The glasses also offer expanded access to music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Shazam. Users can ask Meta AI to play music and listen to their favorite tunes anywhere as long as their default language is set to English. They can also ask Meta AI to identify a song they heard playing in a café or play the latest Bollywood songs.