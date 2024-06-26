Meta AI has arrived in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai and its roll out is reported to have begun in a phased manner.

Meta AI can be now be used in chats, with a big update through WhatsApp and across other Meta apps in India. The purpose is "to get things done, create content, and deep dive on topics, without having to leave the app you're using."

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is "one of the world's leading AI assistants". The roll out in India begins in English and will be a game changer in WhatsApp communications going forward.

What is on offer?

According to WhatsApp, users "can chat with Meta AI to make conversations on WhatsApp more productive and enjoyable." Meta AI can be useful to:

• Ask questions

• Receive helpful recommendations

• Talk about interests

The messages from Meta AI are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), in response to the prompts that are sent to the AI.

Users have the option to delete individual chats with AI's or request the deletion of information previously shared with Meta AI. Personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning not even WhatsApp or Meta can see or listen to them.

The AI assistant also comes with real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, so it can be added to chats for instant responses and results.

How it works?

Based on existing guides from WhatsApp's support on using the Meta AI functionality:

• To chat with the AI, users must tap on the Meta AI icon on the Chats tab. Upon its roll-out, users will soon see a 'blue-pink ring' in the search bar of the Meta-owned apps.

• If prompted, users will be asked to read and accept the terms.

• Select a suggested prompt or users can type their own.

• Tap send prompt or send.

• Feedback can be provided to Meta about responses from Meta AI.

The Meta AI functionality has an array of uses in WhatsApp.

Users can chat with the AI as part of a WhatsApp group.

• Open the group chat where AI is desired.

• Type @ in the message field, then click Meta AI (the option will pop up upon the roll out).

• Add the prompt and send.

• All users in the group will be able to view the entry.

Users can generate an AI image:

• Type @ in the message field, then click '/imagine'.

• Enter a text prompt in the message field.

• Click send.

• The generated image will be displayed in the chat.

Searching WhatsApp and asking Meta AI:

• Tap the search field at the top of the Chats list.

• Tap a suggested prompt or users may type their own and tap send.

• As a prompt is given, search recommendations will be provided under 'Ask Meta AI'.

• If prompted, read and accept the terms.

• Tap a search recommendation.

• When prompts are typed into the search bar, results from your chats and questions to Meta AI will be addressed.

This development, once rolled out is likely to be major boost to Meta AI, as it capitalises on it's India market advantage in terms of numbers while competing with Google and OpenAI collaborations for Android and Apple products.