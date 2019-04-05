Rating RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter

Spy thrillers require a good deal of nail-biting moments and of course, an impactful climax. Raw-Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham is blessed with the second requirement but lacks in the other prerequisite.

STORYLINE

In the wake of a war-like situation with Pakistan in 1971, India's intelligence agency RAW looks for an ideal person who could serve the country by being a spy in the neighbouring nation. RAW chief Shrikant Rai (Jackie Shroff) picks the son of a martyred soldier, Romeo Ali (John Abraham), as the chosen one.

With due training, Romeo (who is now named as Akbar) sets off in his mission and digs out highly confidential information about a Pakistani operation, and serves it to RAW. However, things soon turn hostile and Romeo's cover gets blown.

To know whether and how Romeo makes an escape route for himself, you need to watch the film.

PERFORMANCES

John looks convincing as a spy but still needs to work a lot on his expressions. He more or less maintains the same straight face almost throughout the film. Mouni Roy as another spy agent of RAW looks gorgeous but does not have much scope to exhibit her acting skills.

Sikandar Kher as Pakistani Army officer delivers a comparatively powerful performance. He showcases the dark side of his character pretty well. Jackie with that heavy voice is impactful. The rest of the supporting cast is good too.

POSITIVES

The best part of RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is its climax. The twist at the end of the movie is quite impressive. Some of the scenes are impactful. For instance, the scene where Romeo gets third-degree torture hits you hard.

NEGATIVES

The movie is quite sluggish, which is a major setback for spy thrillers. There are certain scenes that look a little childish and out of logic. For example, while the Pakistani Army is after John's character, he out of nowhere suddenly appears in a Pakistani Army uniform and enters their HQ without even getting checked.

VERDICT

RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is average in most parts if you compare it with Raazi, but the climax is quite impressive. And like they say, all is well that ends well.