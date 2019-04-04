John Abraham starrer Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter has got mixed reviews from the critics.

The movie is being appreciated by some of the critics, but a few others have declared it to be an average film.

Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter is a spy action thriller film. John plays the lead role of an Indian spy who dedicates his life for the nation's security.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the movie portrays John's character sporting multiple looks. The positive sides of Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter are the twists and turns that surprises the audience.

Although the first half is being said to be sluggish, it is the climax that has a lasting impact. However, there are others who opined that Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter has a interesting storyline, but it fails at the execution level.

Overall critics rating for Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter remains at 2.5*/5*

Read critics' review of Raw- Romeo Akbar Walter:

Times of India: RAW has its moments but is rough around the edges. The climax is audacious and you need to suspend your disbelief, if you plan to watch it. (3*/5*)

Times Now: Overall, Romeo Akbar Walter is another interesting film from John Abraham. The movie has enough twists and turns to keep you intrigued and engaged. Go for it. (3*/5*)

The Asian Age: A good spy thriller has to have a plot that is plausible. That is something RAW lacks. With a very old-school esque tone and lacking on some mystery, this film is quite a forgettable affair. See it if you are a John Abraham fan, but if you want to see a haunting and exciting espionage thriller, select another. (2*/5*)

DNA: Jackie Shroff passes muster as RAW chief, while Mouni Roy doesn't have much to do except look good. Sikander Kher as ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) Col Khudabaksh Khan is plastic. Amjad Khan's son Shadaab Khan shows up in a small role after 18 long years. See if you recognise the boy who started as hero to Rani Mukerji in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997). Toss a coin; do you want new Ra(w) or not-so-new Ra(azi!) (2.5*/5*)

Pinkvilla: The imagery of the Joker card is evident throughout the film but it looks like it is the audience who got played. Patriotism is overused to compensate for RAW and bland storytelling. (2*/5*)