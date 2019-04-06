John Abraham starrer RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter has set off to an average start at the box office.

The movie witnessed a low occupancy of around 10 percent on the morning shows, but managed to have a rise in its box office collection towards the evening shows.

RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is a spy thriller, and has a fixed set of audience. With not much hype around it, the movie witnessed an average beginning at the commercial circuits, but may witness a hike in business over the weekend.

Having been released on around 2,000 screens across India, RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter collected Rs 4 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1 (Friday). Exact figures are awaited.

Although it was a solo release, some previous releases like Kesari and Luka Chuppi are still running well at the box office, which might have affected the collection of John's film to some extent.

However, as it has been made on a limited budget of around Rs 35 crore, RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is likely to recover its cost of production, and guarantee some profits for the makers too in the coming days.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is a story of a real-life RAW agent, who dedicated his life for the service of the nation. John plays the role of the spy.

Apart from John, the movie also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher among others.