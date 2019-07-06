Sri Lanka found themselves in a quandary after an encouraging start to their innings when Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya delivered one blow each to reduce the Lankan side to 55/4 in the 12th over. Jadeja struck in his very first over when he got a delivery to spin sharply at which batsman Kusal Mendis had charged and been beaten, to be stumped.

Pandya then made the condition of the innings worse by picking up the wicket of talented Avishka Fernando who was looking in very good form. The batsman tried to sway away from a bouncer that turned out to be less high than his expectations and took the top edge of the bat to be taken by MS Dhoni.

In a curious co-incidence, all four wickets were taken by bowlers from Gujarat and all involved MS Dhoni. After the fall of these two wickets, Sri Lanka went into a shell and their senior batsman Angelo Matthews, along with Lahiru Thirimanne, took a very cautious approach in the next few overs. Jadeja, as is usual for him, bowled tight over after tight over while Kuldeep Yadav complimented him well on the other hand. Sri Lanka reached their 100 in the 24th over.