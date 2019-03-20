The Indian Premier League has been a game-changer for cricket in India since its inception in 2008. The franchise league has brought in glitz, glamour, financial stability to the sport and has given world cricket many star players. But the eleven previous seasons has not been bereft of controversy as right from its inaugural edition, the cash-rich tournament has run into a few roadblocks.

Here's taking a look at some infamous incidents from the IPL.

Harbhajan slaps Sreesanth

This incident happened in the inaugural edition of the IPL at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai had lost the match and in the aftermath, Harbhajan allegedly slapped his India teammate Sreesanth who was playing for KXIP then. Bhajji was fined his entire match fee and was subsequently suspended for the remainder of the season. The two seemed to have buried the hatchet and was a part of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad.

Ravindra Jadeja banned for a year

Jadeja was banned from the 2010 edition of the IPL after he found himself embroiled in a contract dispute while still an official member of the Rajasthan Royals team. The all-rounder did not sign his contract renewal with the Royals and was instead negotiating a more lucrative deal with other franchises which led to a breach of the players' guideline leading to his suspension.

Lalit Modi banned for life

The IPL was the brainchild of Lalit Modi and the sheer novelty factor of the format made it an instant hit in India. Never in the history of the game had it been more glamorous as a successful crossover between Bollywood and cricket resulted in the collaboration of India's two most loved industries. In 2010, the IPL chairman was sacked from his post by the BCCI after charges of financial wrongdoing and corruption. After finding him guilty of misconduct, the BCCI banned him for life in 2013 from holding administrative posts in cricket.

Spot-fixing scandal

The fixing controversy reared its ugly head once again in 2013 when Delhi Police arrested three players representing the Rajasthan Royals on the charges of spot-fixing. The three players were Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. Following the incident, the three cricketers were banned for life. Sreesanth's ban has recently been lifted by the Supreme Court.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals banned for two years

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned after being found guilty in an illegal betting and match-fixing probe. The panel also suspended Royals co-owner Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan of Super Kings from all cricket-related activities for life. A Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel suspended the two franchises in a bid to protect "the integrity of the game". CSK and RR did not play the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.