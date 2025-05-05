A reel shared by the former BJP president of J&K, Ravinder Raina, amid the prevailing tension across the nation following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, has triggered a major controversy. The opposition Congress has stepped up its criticism of the ruling party, calling the act "shameless."

As soon as Ravinder Raina, the former MLA from the Nowshera Assembly segment, posted the reel on social media, the Congress wasted no time in circulating the video nationally to corner the ruling BJP. In the video, Raina is seen passing through a snowbound mountainous area under heavy snowfall, with music playing in the background.

कश्मीर में हमारे 28 लोगों को आतंकियों ने मार दिया। इस दुखद घटना से पूरा देश आहत है, शोक में है।



लेकिन...



कश्मीर में BJP के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य रविंद्र रैना ये वीडियो बना रहे हैं। बर्फ में अठखेलियां करते हुए रील बना रहे हैं।



साफ नजर आ रहा है… pic.twitter.com/mZQreGtebH — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2025

Although Raina later attempted to clarify his position, significant damage had already been done, particularly given the timing of the post, at a moment when a nationwide debate is underway over the authorities' failure to ensure the safety of tourists in Pahalgam.

आम जनता- 0 सुरक्षा

BJP नेता - 10 सुरक्षाकर्मी pic.twitter.com/Um7u2ZFevs — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 5, 2025

"Terrorists killed 28 of our people in Kashmir. The entire country is hurt and mourning this tragic incident.

But... Former BJP state president and national executive member Ravinder Raina is making this video in Kashmir. He is making reels while frolicking in the snow.

Reel Vs Real pic.twitter.com/i8OqsAb05G — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 5, 2025

It is clearly visible that Ravinder Raina is not saddened at all by this tragedy. He is using the moment to polish his image on social media.

"Do the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister approve of this vulgarity? Shameful!" — Congress reacted on its social media handle, tagging Raina's video.

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of the Congress Social Media & Digital Platform, also shared the video, tweeting: "This is @RavinderRaina — Former President of Jammu & Kashmir BJP and Member of the National Executive. The whole country is mourning after the Pahalgam terror attack. Someone has lost their young son, their father, their husband. And these people are playing in the snow? Making reels? Are they also misusing security personnel? Where does such shamelessness come from? Or is insensitivity now a BJP trait? Nadda ji, Modi ji... will you remain silent or say something?"

Facing backlash from various quarters, Raina issued a clarification stating that the video was old.

"Let me set the record straight and promote a culture of truth and awareness.

This video, shared by the Congress Party was filmed in January 2025 during heavy snowfall in Kashmir. At that time, I was working closely with our bravehearts to ensure the safety of people in the Karnah Valley in the district of Kupwara. I was also stuck in heavy snowfall at Sadhna Pass and, with the help of our security personnel, managed to reach a safer location," he said.

He further added: "Unfortunately, the Congress Party has maliciously misrepresented this old footage as recent, which is nothing but false propaganda. A simple check with the Meteorological Department would have revealed that there was no snowfall in the Kashmir Valley during April–May. The only explanation I can think of is that the caption on the post — '#JaiHind' with our National Flag, the Tricolour — might have irritated the Congress enough to spread propaganda without verifying the facts."