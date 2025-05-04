At least three Army personnel lost their lives when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-foot-deep gorge in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that the ill-fated Army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along National Highway 44 when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma in the Ramban district.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army, police, SDRF, and local volunteers. All three soldiers travelling in the vehicle were found dead at the scene.

Senior officers from the Army, district administration, and police rushed to the site to oversee the rescue operation.

Reports suggested that the vehicle skidded off the road due to a slippery surface and the accumulation of mud at several locations.

An army vehicle moving as part of routine convoy on 04 May, slid off the road & fell into a gorge near Ramban. All three Army personnel travelling in the vehicle succumbed to the injuries in this tragic accident. #NorthernCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this… — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) May 4, 2025

Although the Army has not yet officially disclosed the identities of the deceased, sources said the victims have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Their bodies are being retrieved from the gorge.

"An Army vehicle, part of a routine convoy on May 4, slid off the road and fell into a gorge near Ramban. All three Army personnel travelling in the vehicle succumbed to their injuries in this tragic accident. Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," a Defence spokesperson said.

Highway was reopened only on Saturday evening after landsliding

The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was reopened for vehicular movement only on Saturday evening. On Friday, traffic on the highway had been suspended in both directions after a mudslide struck the Chamba Seri area of Ramban district.

Officials from the traffic department said the landslide brought vehicular movement to a complete halt. Traffic from both sides was stopped, and commuters were advised to avoid travelling on NH-44 until the road was cleared.

Authorities urged travellers to check the latest road status via the official social media platforms of the traffic police, including Twitter and Facebook.