Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to feature in Delhi Capitals' colours for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the spin bowling legend, who was the captain of the Kings XI Punjab, is set to join the national capital-based outfit in an all-cash deal.

Rumours about the Indian cricketer joining the Delhi outfit in an exchange deal were doing rounds earlier, but reports have now confirmed that the deal will not include moving of any player to Punjab.

The Delhi Capitals saw a massive transformation in their unit in this year's edition of the IPL and they consist of mostly youngsters. So the inclusion of an experienced campaigner like Ashwin will definitely bolster their squad.

According to reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad was also interested in signing Ashwin but the talks did not move further as Delhi finalised a deal with Kings XI for the 32-year-old bowler.

Ashwin has played for the Punjab-based outfit for the last two years after Kings XI bought him for a record sum of Rs 7.6 crore in 2018. But under his captaincy, the team finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019. While the team won 12 games, it lost 16.

The right-arm off-break bowler is set to join the likes of Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Rahul Tewatia who are in the Delhi squad.

Ashwin has had a brilliant record in IPL from the time he started playing. The 32-year-old has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab so far and has picked up 125 wickets in the 133 matches he has played with an economy rate of 6.79.

The spinning all-rounder who is also fairly good with his bat was not picked for the Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean which the Men in Blue won 2-0.

He has till now played 65 Test matches and has picked up 342 wickets with an impressive average of 25.4. Ashwin has not been much successful in the ODIs as he has played 11 matches and picked up 150 wickets with an average of 32.9.

Kings XI Punjab recently sacked their entire coaching staff, including Mike Hesson, and according to reports are likely to appoint a new captain.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is likely to become the captain of the Punjab-based outfit for the upcoming season.