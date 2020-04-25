Noted Malayalam TV serial actor Ravi Vallathol has passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 25. He was aged 67 and survived by his wife Geethalakshmi.

Who was Ravi Vallathol?

He was the son of Malayalam drama legend TN Gopinath Nair and nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

In a career spanning over three decades, he acted in over 50 movies and 100+ TV serials.

Although he started his career in Mollywood as a lyricist and then as an actor, he was a favourite among the small-screen audience.

He penned over 25 short stories and a couple of plays. His play Revathikkoru Pavakkutty was made a film with the same name, while his Devaranjini and Nimanjanam were adapted into television series.

Ravi Vallathol started acted career in Mollywood with Swathi Thirunal. He worked in the movies like Silence, Ravanan, The Don, Indriyam, Hitler Brothers, Vishnukolam, Season, etc.

Honours

For his performance in TV series American Dreams, he won the best actor in the Kerala State Television Awards in 2003. He won the Best Actor at the Asianet Television Awards for his performance in the soap opera series Parijatham in 2011.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolence over the death by stating that it's a huge loss to both the TV and film industry. Many celebrities have mourned the death of the actor and their reactions can be read below: