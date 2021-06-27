Ravi Teja who recently witnessed a hit with 'Krack', is all set to appear in an interesting movie. Under the direction of Sarath Mandava, the makers kick-started the movie in a formal pooja event today, at Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja's upcoming movie

Sarath Mandava is a debutant director who has worked as an assistant director for a couple of Tamil movies. Touted to be a thriller, this yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to entertain the audience.

Actress Divyansha Koushik who appeared opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie 'Majili' is to be seen as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in this upcoming thriller.

Under the banner SLV Cinemas LLP, Sudhakar Cherukuri is to bankroll the movie. Sam CS is in charge of the music composition for the movie. Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

Other details

The makers have made an announcement that the regular shooting of this movie is to start from July 1. The movie team is to shoot the first schedule at Hyderabad's Aluminium Factory. The schedule is to get wrapped up by the end of July, after which the team would travel to other shooting locations for the next schedule.

This unique thriller is to have Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, and other famous actors in important roles.

Ravi Teja's Khiladi movie update

On the other hand, Ravi Teja's movie titled 'Khiladi' is gearing up for its theatrical release soon. The movie stars Arjun Sarja, Dimple Hayati, Meenakshi Chowdary, and others in lead roles. Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi is expected to have a release soon.