It could not have been scripted any better for young Prithvi Shaw. Received his cap from the captain Virat Kohli, walks out to bat, faces the first ball, and then after the first wicket went down in the first over, he did not shut shop. Instead, he took the attack to the opposition and sent West Indies on a leather hunt.

The cameras panned to the dressing room when he notched up his 50 and then once again when he erupted in joy when he got to his century. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were up and about cheering on the young man, the support staff led by Ravi Shastri were thrilled to bits.

Taking to Twitter post the match, Shastri posted a message and compared the innings to Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar and said that the young man showed glimpses of both during his innings.

Well played young man @PrithviShaw for a free and fearless performance on debut. A bit of Viru and the Master there #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/JQ2VtysqaU — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 4, 2018

It was indeed a special effort by the young prodigy who never looked hassled and never looked troubled at all during his stay out in the centre.

Shaw speaks about the innings

"It was on my mind that it's my first time in Test cricket so how am I supposed to bat. But on the other hand, I was like 'I'll play my game. I was confident after playing 10-15 overs. I was just playing the ball on merit and I just kept on going," he said in an interview to the host broadcasters after the day's play.

One particular moment which really did provide an insight into the psyche of the young man was when he got out. The ball was pitched short and Shaw wanted to turn it around towards long on, but ended up chipping it back to Devendra Bishoo. He stood on the pitch and literally dragged himself off the ground.

"Yes I mean, I don't think it was enough scoring that hundred. The wicket was good and I should have kept batting. I was really disappointed about [how] only 10 minutes were left for the tea break, and that was in my mind," he said reflecting on his dismissal.