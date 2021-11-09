It was an emotional moment when India defeated Namibia and Virat Kohli – Ravi Shastri shared a warm embrace. After KL Rahul hit the winning runs, Kohli was seen hugging Shastri and Ashwin. In another video, Shastri was seen getting emotional as it was his last match as the Coach of the Indian Cricket team. One of the most talked-about and successful coach–captain pair, Kohli and Shastri had an emotional moment.

The match also marked Kohli's last match as India's T20I captain. The hug said more than words could and the cricket lovers all across the globe, felt the emotions building up. Many called it the "end of an era" and many called them "the legacy of cricket". "The hug said more than words could and the cricket lovers all across the globe, felt the emotions building up," said one.

"This might be the end of the Ravi Shastri era but also spare a thought for Bharat Arun & the incredible contribution he's made to Indian cricket not just as bowling coach but as the chief strategist in the dressing-room & a very close confidant of @imVkohli #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM," wrote another user.

"The hug between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri - the legacy is Test cricket, it's an End of an Era in Indian cricket. That emotional hug from Ravi Shastri to Virat Kohli One last time as Captain - Coach of Indian Cricket Team. ???? #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM," another fan wrote.

Kohli at post-match conference

"Big thank you to all those guys, they've done a tremendous job all these years keeping the group together. Great environment with them around, they were an extended part of our bigger family. They've contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well. A big thank you to all of them from all of us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.