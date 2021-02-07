Ravi Shastri's name often grabs some major headlines. From his statements, professional decisions to personal life; everything has always been under the spotlight. And this time was no different. Shastri started trending on social media; courtesy – his age and a Google gaffe. Before you start wondering, let us simplify this googly for you.

It all started when Google gaffe showed Ravi Shastri's age as 120 years (now corrected). In reality, the Indian coach's age is just 58. Upon searching Google showed Ravi Shastri to have been born on May 27, 1900. And the age it displayed was 120 years. This was enough to shake up netizens on a lazy Sunday. And ever since then, social media has started flooding with jokes, comments and memes on the same. Let us take a look at the Google gaffe.

Ravi Shastri on farmers' issues

Ravi Shastri has always been an integral part of the Indian cricket team. The all rounder also played a crucial role in India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Shastri has played more than 150 odd ODIs.

Shastri was already in news for his tweet supporting the MEA's stance on the ongoing farmers' protest. He had tweeted, "Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda"

Recently at an interaction, Ravi Shastri heaped praises on Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He said, "Just seeing the way he has evolved, you knew that there was an uncut diamond there when I took over in 2014, but just to see him evolve... It takes time, everything doesn't happen in a hurry."

Talking about Kohli and fatherhood, Shastri further said, "You got to have the ups, the downs, you know, you got to feel the heat, you got to have your successes and failures, to be able to get up and move on in life. I think he has handled that beautifully and I'm sure he will handle fatherhood as well in that similar manner."