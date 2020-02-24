Fugitive gangster Raviprakash Sulya Pujari alias Ravi Pujari was flown to Bengaluru from South Africa, where he was arrested a day before, a top police official said on Monday, February 24.

Pujari was brought back to India in the wee hours of Monday after he was arrested from Senegal. The gangster, wanted for crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited from Senegal and brought to Bengaluru via France around 1:15 am.

4-member Karnataka police team brought Pujari to Bengaluru

According to City Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain, "A 4-member Karnataka police team brought Pujari to Bengaluru in the wee hours of the day on an Air France flight via Paris after he was extradited from Senegal in Africa."

The police team was led by state Additional Director General of Police AK Pandey and Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil, a police inspector and a constable.

Pujari to be produced in Bengaluru court

"Pujari will be produced in the first Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in the city for judicial custody," Jain said.

Pujari was taken to an undisclosed place in the city from the international airport under tight security.

According to police, the gangster, facing over 200 cases including murder and extortion, was arrested in January last year by the Senegal authorities after remaining elusive.

Who is Ravi Pujari?