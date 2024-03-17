Ravi Kishan is a name that needs no introduction. The king of Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi has proved his mettle as an actor in Hindi and Southern film industry too. From the outside world, Kishan's life looks perfect and cushiony, however, the politician has revealed that he had to go through a lot to reach where he is.

Father wanted to kill him

Ravi Kishan told Brut in an interview that his father was against the idea of him joining the acting industry. He revealed that when he participated in the local Ram Leela, his father was totally against the idea and it led to a huge showdown between the two. Kishan further added that his father used to beat him up a lot and constantly used to hammer him over not taking acting as a profession.

When Ravi chose to continue with his conviction, his mother told him that his father wanted to kill him. The Raavan actor added that he knew his father was quite capable of killing him so he ran away with the little money his mother had given him. However, with time, as Ravi's career strengthened, his father's attitude towards him changed.

Ravi Kishan revealed that when his father was on his death bed, he expressed his pride on Kishan's journey and the stability he had brought into the family. Ravi is a busy man juggling his love for films and his political career like a pro.