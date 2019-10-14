Ravi Belagere has walked out Bigg Boss Kannada 7 a day after entering the house. The noted writer and author decided to leave the show over health issues although the channel is yet to confirm the news.

Our sources say that Ravi Belagere is fainted due to low blood pressure level. "There is nothing to worry," the sources add. He has walked out of the house after seeking the permission from the channel. However, there are chances of Colors Kannada bringing him back to the show once his health returns to normalcy.

Ravi Belagere's presence is one of the major attraction of the show.