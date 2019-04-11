Ravichandran Ashwin's picture was subject to violent treatment by James Anderson as he shredded an image of the off-spinner in response to the Jos Buttler 'mankading' incident.

The aforementioned incident took place on March 25 during an Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The hosts were well on track chasing down 185 to win their opening game of IPL 2019 and had already notched up 108 runs in the 13th over.

Sanju Samson was on strike for the final ball of the over when, instead of delivering the ball, Ashwin proceeded to knock off the bails at the non-striker's end. Buttler was a couple of strides outside the crease and he was, by the laws of the game, adjudged run out. But the Englishman was extremely disappointed with Ashwin as he believed that the Indian cricketer did not play by the 'spirit of the game'.

"No really argument to that (Mankading incident) and it's pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place," Ashwin had said about the 'mankading' controversy in the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

Reacting to that, England pace bowler Anderson went ahead and shredded a picture of Ashwin to make his emotions clear.

Ashwin also reacted to the Anderson and said that maybe Anderson will feel differently the day he does something similar. "Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing it [a 'Mankad']. Who knows? It is a question of perception of right and wrong," said Ashwin. 'I don't think in this case it is necessary because it is in the law and I did. Everybody who know me, it is very clear (to them) that I don't do anything that is illegal."

"Even my team has stood behind me since then. A lot many players have come to me and said whatever I did was absolutely right. Ashwin told India Today. When asked whether the incident has had any effect on him personally, the offie said, "Not really, it hasn't affected me one bit at all. 'I am very happy that they (former and current England players) are standing up for their fellow countryman. I definitely think that my countrymen have also stood up for me. And it is only fair that your peers stand up for you."

Ashwin also wanted the lawmakers to provide more clarity on rules such as the 'mankad' as it has become synonymous with the abstract concept of the 'spirit o the game'. "I actually think that if you bring in the 'Spirit of the Game' into this and keep on talking about it again and again, it is up to the authorities to decide that whether you want to continue this as a rule of the game or not," Ashwin concluded.