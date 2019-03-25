Jos Buttler was absolutely flying along, he was in the groove as he was leading Rajasthan Royals's charge to chase down 184 in Jaipur. He, along with Ajinkya Rahane, were absolutely motoring along. And even after the skipper's dismissal, Buttler kept zooming along.

19 runs off a Sam Curran over and he raced to a 50. He was acing the chase all along when KXIP skipper R Ashwin decided to pause in his bowling action, waited for Buttler to leave his crease and then whipped off the bails. Buttler was furious but Ashwin was adamant prompting the umpires to get together and as per the rules of the game, the batsman had to leave the field.

Ashwin, who has always been a vocal supporter of mankading, appeared to be saying to Buttler 'this is my space' as Buttler engaged in a confrontation.

Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game?



Blame the administrators for making the Law. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019

If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

“If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out”



Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin was in his delivery stride! He wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! He was literally walking in with the bowler... #Ashwin #IPL #Buttler — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) March 25, 2019

It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2019

Ashwin was completely within his rights to dismiss butler there. Don’t understand how Spirit of Cricket can be questioned. How many times have u seen a batsman wait for Umpires decision when he knew he was out? #RRvKXIP #IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 25, 2019

KXIP eventually won the match by 14 runs and it was that Buttler dismissal which did the trick for Ashwin and team.