Jos Buttler was absolutely flying along, he was in the groove as he was leading Rajasthan Royals's charge to chase down 184 in Jaipur. He, along with Ajinkya Rahane, were absolutely motoring along. And even after the skipper's dismissal, Buttler kept zooming along.

19 runs off a Sam Curran over and he raced to a 50. He was acing the chase all along when KXIP skipper R Ashwin decided to pause in his bowling action, waited for Buttler to leave his crease and then whipped off the bails. Buttler was furious but Ashwin was adamant prompting the umpires to get together and as per the rules of the game, the batsman had to leave the field.

Ashwin, who has always been a vocal supporter of mankading, appeared to be saying to Buttler 'this is my space' as Buttler engaged in a confrontation.

 KXIP eventually won the match by 14 runs and it was that Buttler dismissal which did the trick for Ashwin and team.