KGF: Chapter 2 has opened to fantastic reviews and gigantic collections at the worldwide box office. The movie has been hailed for the brilliant performances of the lead and supporting characters backed by a solid story. The cinematography, editing, action, art department and music have made it a perfect blend of visuals and sound.

Although Yash has remained the prime focus of the storyline, but it is other characters around him that make him look like an unbeatable monster and one such character is ruthless PM Ramika Sen played by Raveena Tandon. Her character and performance have won the hearts of the audience.

A Tailor Made Role

Raveena Tandon, who had entered Sandalwood in 2000s in Upendra, is back to work in the Kannada film industry with a bang in the pan-India film KGF 2. And she could not have found a better film than the Prashanth Neel-directorial as she enacts the powerful PM role with ease.

Like in Garuda in the first chapter, Raveena has limited screen space, but leaves an ever-lasting impression on the audience. She is seen waving hands at public rallies in most part of the first half and when she finally appears, she fires at her opponent through her eyes.

Firing Opponent Through Eyes

In fact, people have a special mention for the scene where Raveena expresses her shock and anger through her eyes when Rocky hurts her ego. The dialogue 'Ghayal Sher Ki Saansein...Uski Dahaad Se Bhi Zyada Bhayanak Hoti Hai (Meaning: The breath of a wounded lion is far more terrifying than its roar) in the KGF 1 bests suits her character in the second part of the film.

The power of her character is such that the crowd in cinema halls goes crazy when she mouths "ghus ke marenge." "She is wonderful. I mean what we had seen in Upendra was completely different from what we have seen in KGF. Look at her body language and mannerisms, just perfect. I really loved her expression when Rocky hurts her ego," a fan outside a theatre in Bengaluru says about her character.

Last but not the least, fans want her to act in more films. "I still wonder why her talent is not being exploited by Bollywood filmmakers. She should act more frequently," critic Shashi Prasad tells.

With KGF 2 once again showcasing the talent that she possesses, Raveena should act in more films across the film industries in the country.