Actors often share deep bonds and friendships, through working on films together. Sometimes these bonds last and sometimes they don't. Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan have shared a long and close friendship that goes back to many inside jokes and teasing.

One time, Raveena Tandon got angry at Salman Khan over bubblegum. The incident didn't become a point of conflict but deepened their friendship which went on to last for years.

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan's fight over bubblegum

Bollywood celebrities often joke around sets and prank each other. Their fun usually creates close bonds as actors and friends. Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan have always shared a close friendship and still do.

Even though Raveena didn't want to be an actor despite being the daughter of a filmmaker, she couldn't say no to a film opposite Salman Khan in 1991, Patthar Ke Phool. The film went on to establish Raveena as an actress to look out for and even got her first Filmfare award for Best Debut.

On the sets, Raveena and Salman Khan shared many laughs and anecdotes. Raveena recounted one such incident in an interview. Raveena was only 17 at the time and Salman and she would fight a lot on set. Salman Khan used to tease her a lot and one time he stuck a bubble gum on her nose. Raveena didn't let this go and was very offended by his prank.

The incident, however, didn't impact their friendship. She even revealed that he has always stood by her even in times of need. The film went on to do really well at the box office and it also set their friendship in stone.