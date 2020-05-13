There's no doubt that Raveena Tandon stole many hearts with her Mast Mast performances in movies like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna and her 2017 flick Maatr. She had become the national crush during the 90s and many men had gone crazy about her. And among many crazy fan incidents, there was a man who waited for at least two hours only to meet Raveena and give her a rose in the scorching heat.

Raveena had shared a throwback video on Instagram wherein she recalled the incident where a fan can be seen going shirtless waiting for her with a rose in his hand. He had a note written on his upper body which reads, 'Ravina is my god'.

Though the man spelled her name wrong, Raveena was bowled over by his sweet gesture. She accepted his rose and the very next moment, the man was in happy tears.

While sharing the video, Raveena said that amid social distancing, she revealed how much she is missing interacting with fans.

"#They make us. #throwback #peoplewholove , this man was waiting in the heat,that precious withered rose, couldn't believe when I agreed to meet him, that pure love,that innocence.We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I'm missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one,human bonding shall be sorely missed," Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, Raveena took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation with her husband Anil Thadani. "To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," she captioned.