The negotiated ceasefire between India and Pakistan has come as pleasant news to many who were hoping that the conflict would not escalate into a war. Indian actors, ever since the Pahalgam attack, have taken to social media to express their support towards the country. When India retaliated against the attack, celebrities took to their social media accounts to support the government's decision. With the decision of the ceasefire making headlines, netizens have expressed their thoughts about it. Actress Raveena Tandon was happy about the news, but she clarified that if there is an attack on India again, it is going to be the start of a war.

Tandon took to her Instagram to share what she thought about the ceasefire. She clarified that while the news of the ceasefire is welcomed, the opposition must remember that if there is an attack on India ever again, that would be the beginning of the war. She also urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to keep track of where Pakistan is putting the loan amount that has been sanctioned to them recently.

She wrote, "If this is true, then it's o welcome decision. #ceasefire. But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell

to pay."

Raveena further added, "The #IMF had better keep Track of where thier money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again."

Her fans agreed with her in the comment section and also congratulated her for having the guts to stand by her country in these trying times. However, Raveena has never been someone who reacts to comments left by her followers on Instagram. She made an exception this time around when an user of the app with a verified profile wrote to her "we let you guys have a face-saving graceful exit. Your war should have been produced by strategists vs Bollywood my friend", to which Raveena replied, saying, "Save your tears. You might need it to wash your Bum soon."

About the ceasefire

On Saturday, U.S President Donald Trump took to his X account and shared, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan means that the two countries have agreed to cooperate and put an end to not just firing but also any kind of military action on land, water or air.