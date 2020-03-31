Akshay Kumar is doing very well in his Bollywood career, he comes under the category of the A-lister celebs. The actor is well settled in his life, has two cute kids and one beautiful and talented wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay is known for giving back-to-back hits and he has been doing this very consistently.

However, no matter how successful Akshay Kumar is, he also has a dark past. So today we will be talking about some of his alleged affairs from the past.



Raveena Tandon

Akshay and Raveena's affair was one of the most talked-about relations of the '90s. They initially became friends while shooting for Mohra in 1994 and began dating in 1995. The duo was one of the favourite jodis of Bollywood and after being together for almost 3 years everyone was eagerly waiting for their marriage announcement.

In fact, in one of the interview's with Stardust in 1999, Raveena revealed that Akshay had promised to marry her. There were even rumours of the two that they have got secretly engaged in a mandir.

But soon things became really bad when their relationship could not last long as Raveena Tondon was tired of Akshay's flamboyant nature. The 52-years old was known to always have linked with his female co-stars, firstly with Rekha and later with Shilpa Shetty. For Raveena, loyalty was everything in a relationship.



"We started off as friends. We got to know each other only when we went together for a few shows in America and Canada. I think loyalty meant a lot to me, but I did not mean so much to him. He expected me to forgive and take him back every time. I did that for three years until it was the last round," said Raveena.

Raveena even went on to say that "Akshay proposes to every girl and the speed on which he is going, he will soon have to address the parents of three-fourth of girls in Mumbai as 'Mom and Dad'".

Rekha

Rekha's relationship with Akshay was very shocking news for everyone in the late '90s. It was the time when Khiladi Kumar was shooting for 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' in 1996. The news came out that it was Rekha who was in love with Akshay even when she knew that he was dating Raveena.

However, their affair didn't go well with Raveena Tandon, who was dating Akshay at that time. According to her, it was Rekha who was after Akshay.

In one of the interviews, Raveena said, "I don't want to say too much on the subject. I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far. She's a wonderful person, but she should learn where to draw the line."

Shilpa Shetty

The sizzling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty broke all records with their insanely popular song Chura Ke Dil Mera which is widely popular even after 22 years. But very few people know that this on-screen couple were seriously in love with each other and even started dating.

"When I was with Akshay, I thought it was the ultimate thing to happen and if it came to an end, I would die. Today, when it no longer exists, I feel relieving. Out of sight is out of the mind. When you love someone and all along, you don't realize that you are being taken for a ride.

"I never imagined that Akshay would two-time me and that too all along in our relationship. Akshay used me and dropped me when he found someone else. Now, I share a cordial relationship and I'd like to remain that way. There is no animosity between us," these were the words of Shilpa Shetty after the actress found out that Akshay was dating her and Twinkle Khanna at the same time.

Priyanka Chopra

As we all know old habits don't die easily, the same was for the Casanova of Bollywood Akshay Kumar. Even after getting married to Twinkle Khanna, rumours of Akshay dating Priyanka was in the limelight as the duo did four films together starting with Priyanka's debut movie 'Andaz' to movies like 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi', 'Aitraaz' and 'Waqt: The Race Against Time.'

Twinkle got pissed with Akshay so much that according to some reports, the couple fought in front of the whole film team of 'Waqt: The Race Against Time'. Twinkle was fuming, and so Akshay tried a lot to calm her down but she was in so much anger that she slapped Akshay Kumar in front of everyone. And later the news came that the actor was not allowed to work with PeeCee anymore.