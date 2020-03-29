The coronavirus scare has gripped us all and how. Anyone heading to the hospital for any reason raises eyebrows among others. This is just what happened this morning when Akshay Kumar drove his wife Twinkle Khanna to the hospital.

No, it's not because of any COVID-19 symptom, but merely because of Mrs Funny bone's (as monikered by Twinkle Khanna) the actor turned author injured her foot.

Twinkle Khanna jokes around on her way to hospital

Twinkle shared a video on her Instagram and informed about her injury. In the video, she says her husband Akshay is taking her to the hospital and its not for Coronavirus or anything of that sort because she hurt her foot. She also mentions how the roads of Mumbai have deserted due to the lockdown and jokes that birds have a gift for them on their car's windshield.

While driving the car Akshay is wearing a mask Sharing the video on her social media, Twinkle wrote, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans"

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently all over the news as he came forward to contribute whopping Rs 25 crore to PM Narendra Modi's CARES fund to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Not only is he garnering praise from friends and families seeing him other actors too have come out in support and in less than 24 hours contributed to the PM cares fund. In fact, wifey Twinkle is all praise for the actor and shared her thoughts on Twitter and wrote, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ' I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.'

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi.