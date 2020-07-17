Bollywood actors had been expressing their inhibitions of resuming shooting amid coronavirus scare. Recently, TV actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for Covid despite taking all precautions on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While many actors have refused to go outside and shoot, Raveena Tandon is one actress who decided to bring shooting at home.

Raveena recently shot for an advertisement for a sanitiser brand at her Mumbai home. Sharing a few pictures of hers along with a crew of two people wearing PPE kits, the Mohra actress wrote, "Going the #atmanirbhar way! Shoot at home with social distancing intact! A motley crew of 3 ! Missing my team!"

In another post, Raveena was seen applying lipstick and ironing her hair before doing her shot. She also posted a picture of two crew members wearing PPE kits and called them her Blue Smurfs.

She also posted two pictures where she was seen striking poses in front of the mirror. She was dressed in white.

The actress is set to return on the big screen with KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel.