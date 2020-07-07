Raveena Tandon has spoken about being thrown out of a movie hours before its launch. She has now broken her silence on toxic star culture and favouritism in Bollywood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon said that politics exist in Bollywood, but points out that in every industry there are good and bad people. "This is what I had written in my tweet also. And there are bad people who do plan your failure; I've been through it. They are the ones who would want to see you down and removed from films. It's literally like classroom politics. They play dirty games," the daily quoted her as saying.

The 46-year old cites her own example when she was fired just before the launch of her film. It is because the hero's girlfriend did not like her. When Raveena was getting ready for the 'muhurat', she received a call that she was out of the project.

"He had said main party par gaya hoon, and there I realised the hero is someone else and they didn't even inform me'. So, what happened with all these false claims of nepotism? Even the greatest filmmaker Raj Kapoor's family wasn't spared by politics," she adds.

The debate on nepotism and favouritism have taken center stage in Bollywood following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many have blamed leading filmmaker Karan Johar and the sons of stars for making his life miserable in Bollywood.

Raveena Tandon has urged that the blame-game should stop and one should think "rationally." The KGF actress reveals her shock to receive a WhatsApp message blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's death.

She questions, "Why would a producer pay an actor crores of rupees, sign him in his movie and then risk the rest of the crores in making a shitty film? Why would anyone invest so much money, time and mechanism to intentionally sabotage his own film? How absurd are these allegations!"