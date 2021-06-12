The industry knows Raveena Tandon as a woman with a golden heart. Apart from her philanthropic work, Tandon is also an avid animal lover. And we got to see a glimpse of that when Mumbai was battered with heavy rains recently. In her own words, Raveena Tandon didn't dance to her hit number – Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Instead, she rescued a little puppy.

Raveena shared several videos and pictures of her coming to the rescue of a tiny pup, who was drenched in rains. "How i spent my rainy day ? Not doing "tiptip barsa pani" yet , but that also soon,instead Rescued this little one from the rain and off the streets yesterday trying to cross a flooded road,cold,wet shivering and very very scared , He is 2 and a half months old," Tandon wrote.

The video shows Raveena lifting the puppy up, patting the little one and then taking him to her car. "this little fella has been taken to the doctor by @petaindia and is In good health.Anyone who wants to adopt lil Gabru please DM @therudrafoundation or. @petaindia . During rains,floods and extreme heat conditions , these beautiful kind creatures need our help, always keep a local ngos number handy to call if you see any animal in distress . Lots of people are doing great work." Tandon wrote. In another video, PETA executives are seen taking the pup away. In one of the last pictures, the pup is seen chilling wrapped in a blanket.

The video has received some major thumbs up from industry people and her fans.