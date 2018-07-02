Experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) were baffled to discover a strange sonar noise off the US coast and to investigate the real reason behind the anomaly. A submarine has been sent to the depths of the ocean for a thorough probe now.

Initially, it was predicted that the spooky noise could be the result of an undiscovered shipwreck. Expecting a shipwreck in the deep waters, what they found in the sea actually perplexed the researchers. Instead of finding sunken gold coins or ancient remnants of the shipwreck, the submarine crew discovered a massive rock formation that was teaming up with various marine creatures.

Experts in NOAA are now planning to rope in more researchers to know about the rare rock formation, and the reason behind the mysterious noise. However, most of the experts in NOAA believe that the strange noise might be the result of natural causes.

Last April, NOAA had conducted similar expeditions to examine shipwrecks off the Gulf of Mexico. During the expedition, the submarines discovered an ancient German boat which was sunk during the 19th century.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has claimed that the continuous anomalies discovered off the US coast might be an indication that aliens are living in the depths of the ocean. As per these theorists, many advanced aliens are living under the ocean, and they have that advanced technology to strive under water.

Conspiracy theorists argue that most of the authentic UFO sightings have happened above the ocean, and one among them includes the unidentified flying object which was trailed by a US Navy jet. During its course, the UFO literally performed some erratic moves on the air, thus defying all laws of modern physics.

To study the mysteries surrounding this UFO sighting, the Pentagon initiated an investigation named 'Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP)' but it was called off abruptly in 2012, and the mystery behind this sighting still remains unanswered.