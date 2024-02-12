In a shocking incident, a patient undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Telangana was bitten by rats.

The patient was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the government hospital at Kamareddy district headquarters.

Shaikh Mujeeb was bitten by rats on his hands and feet in the ICU at Government Medical College and General Hospital, Kamareddy.

He was undergoing treatment in the ICU for a week for blood pressure-related problems.

His relatives found that his hands and legs were bleeding due to rat bites. They alerted the medical staff, which provided treatment.

Attendants of other patients also complained about the rat menace at the hospital. They demanded hospital authorities to take immediate action to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, officials of the Medical and Health Department have responded to the incident. The district Medical and Health officer enquired about the patient's condition.

Doctors informed him that his condition is stable and that the best possible medical treatment was being provided to the patient.

The Telangana government has suspended two doctors and a nursing officer at the government hospital in Kamareddy town after a patient was bitten by rats.

Three employees in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) section at Government Medical College and General Hospital, Kamareddy, were suspended for alleged medical negligence following an inquiry by Vaidya Vidhana Parishad commissioner Ajay Kumar.

Kamareddy district collector Jitesh V. Patil ordered suspension of ICU in-charge general medicine doctor Vasanth Kumar, ICU in-charge doctor Kavya and nursing officer G. Manjula. The district collector also surrendered the services of hospital superintendent to the government

Meanwhile, hospital employees on Monday staged a protest over the suspension of three colleagues. Wearing black badges, doctors participated in the protest in front of the hospital. They demanded that the suspension be revoked. They threatened to go on strike if the suspension was not lifted.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors' Association (TTGDA) has condemned the suspension of doctors. The association said the doctors were concerned only till they treat the patients and it was the responsibility of sanitation staff and officials to keep the hospital free from rats, dogs, pigs and insects.

(With inputs from IANS)