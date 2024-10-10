The whole nation is mourning the death of Ratan Tata. The industrialist and philanthropist breathed his last on October 9 at Breach Candy hospital. From political figures, celebrities, cricketers to industrialists; everyone has penned an emotional note for the departed soul. Ratan Tata's once girlfriend, Simi Garewal has shared that she is devastated with the news.

Simi mourns the loss

Simi took to social media to mourn the loss. "They say you have gone .. It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata". Reportedly, Simi and Ratan Tata had once been a couple. Even though their relationship was quite short-lived, the two remained good friends. It was in a TOI interview back in 2011 that Simi had confirmed her relationship with the business tycoon.

Simi on relationship with Ratan

The two were at the cusp of getting married but things didn't work out. However, the two bore no ill will and continued to have mutual admiration for one another. "Ratan and I go back a long way. He's perfection, he's got a sense of humour, is modest, and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He's not as relaxed in India as he is abroad," she had said.

Ratan Tata himself had admitted that he came close to getting married several times but he was the one who backed off fearing some reasons. "When you asked whether I'd ever been in love, I came seriously close to getting married four times and each time it got close to there and I guess I backed off in fear of one reason or another," Ratan Tata had once said in an interview to PTI.